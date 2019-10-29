POLICE have launched a winter burglary prevention and awareness campaign, asking people across North Yorkshire to think about their home security through the eyes of a burglar and to share safety tips with friends, family and community groups.
Throughout winter, the force will share advice about how residents can keep their home and property safe with tips about home and vehicle security, car key burglaries and property marking.
The force will also continue to use social media to request the public’s help to appeal for information regarding burglaries in the county and keep people up-to-date on investigations, charges and convictions.
Chief Constable Lisa Winward, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “It can take just a few seconds for a burglar to break into your home but you can reduce the risk of becoming a victim by looking at your home security through the eyes of a burglar.
“Just one simple action such as locking your door, changing the bulb on the security light or leaving a light on to make it look like you are home could make the difference between your home being broken into or not.”
Members of the public are being asked to support the campaign by sharing the force’s security advice on local community Facebook groups or other social media.