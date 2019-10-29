AN arts festival aimed at bringing world-class photography to the north of England is heading back to Harrogate for its second year.
Photo North Festival, run by a small team of photography and curatorial professionals, is back for a second year from November 30 until December 2 at the Harrogate Convention Centre.
Building on the success of the inaugural festival in Harrogate, the photography event is aimed at the professional photographer, art-enthusiast, keen amateur and students. The festival brings together a display of exhibitions, talks, workshops and portfolio reviews from highly respected and emerging artists.
This year’s artists include: Mik Crtichlow from Getty Image Gallery, Food Photographer of the Year, Pink Lady, Document Scotland, Portrait Salon and the Runway Gallery.
Peter Dench, co-founder of Photo North, said: “The driving force behind Photo North was our desire to keep exhibitions on the road, outside of the South and get world-class work out to a northern audience. We also want to showcase the work of up-and-coming photographers to give them a leg up.”
To find out more about the event, visit www.photonorthfestival.co.uk