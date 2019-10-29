A MAJOR city centre junction will get an upgrade.

Plans to renew the traffic signals at Monkgate Bar were approved by Cllr Andy D'Agorne, the executive member for transport, at a meeting last week.

And work could take place early next year.

The upgrade will also see the pedestrian islands on Lord Mayor's Walk and Monkgate made bigger and a lane at the lights on the Monkgate approach removed to make the cycle lane wider.

An uncontrolled crossing will also be created in front of the Bar.

At the meeting, council officers said there was a low number of pedestrians crossing at this point and no accidents reported.

And the meeting also heard the design team had looked at banning traffic other than cyclists from turning right at the junction from Lord Mayor's Walk on to Monkgate - but that it would create a 1.1km diversion and would not be viable.

Cllr D'Agorne said he would like further work to be done on making sure the crossings are safe for groups of schoolchildren.