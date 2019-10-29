A leading expert on antibiotic resistance told guests at a York-based national charity lecture that the world is "sleepwalking into a major health catastrophe".

Professor Timothy Walsh told an audience at the Antibiotic Research charity event that "antibiotic resistance threatens to kill 10 million people around the world by 2050".

He added: "Antibiotics are a lifesaving treatment resource that have helped extend human life expectancy by as much as 20 years.

"We have abused these precious lifesaving drugs and this needs to stop now. Governments around the world including the UK are not taking this problem seriously enough. There has been too much talk and not enough action.

"We must act now to ensure that our children enjoy the same antibiotic benefits we have enjoyed. We have treated the use of these drugs far too casually."

Professor Walsh said as a result of his research in his opinion most antibiotics should be reserved for human exclusive use only. They should be banned in farming altogether except for the treatment of sick animals or birds.

He said:"Colistin needs to be removed from agricultural use altogether. One should question the use of other persistent and environmentally stable antibiotics such as the fluoroquinolones in farming. In some countries such as the USA, more antibiotics are used in the farming sector than for human therapeutic use. "

"Their unnecessary use without taking a One Health approach means that more and more people will die from a resistant infection."