PLANS to move cafes and other organisations into the same buildings as libraries were welcomed by senior councillors.
City of York Council outlined plans to invest £4 million in Clifton and Acomb libraries - as well as proposals to bring other community organisations into some of the city’s standalone library buildings.
Speaking at a meeting, Andy Laslett from the council said: “I think it’s important to recognise that, with a national picture of reducing resources going into libraries, York has a commitment that there will be no reduction in the number of staffed libraries.
“We will move standalone libraries into co-located buildings that are in the heart of our communities. The Centre at Bunholme is a great example.
“Tang Hall library [moved] into a building that now has over eight community organisations operating under one roof which has increased footfall.”