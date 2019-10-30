Tyres are one of the most important parts of a vehicle when it comes to ensuring you’re safe on the roads.
How do you keep your tyres safe on the road and on the right side of the law? Here is one of NFU Mutual’s top tips:
Tyre treads
The law states there must be at least 1.6mm of tread depth across the centre three-quarters of the width of the tread throughout the entire circumference of the tyre. Read more about what The Highway Code says about tyres and the law.
A simple test to carry out is to take a 20p coin and insert it into the tread on your tyre — if you can’t see the outer band on the coin that means your tyres are above the legal limit. It’s worth carrying out this test on each tyre once a month.
