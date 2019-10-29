YORK has been named as Britain's most culturally vibrant city by the European Commission.

The city has been ranked top in the UK in the category - which looks at the number of tourist overnight stays, museum visits and how many people go to the cinema.

It also takes into account the number of landmarks, art galleries, theatres and music halls.

York was given the accolade by the commission's cultural and creative cities monitor, in the medium-sized city category.

It was named the seventh most culturally vibrant city in the EU in the category of destinations with 100,000 to 250,000 residents.

The news was welcomed by Cllr Darryl Smalley, the executive member for culture.

He said: “York is home to so many extraordinary and creative people, all of whom make this city such a vibrant place for culture and creativity, and I would like to give a massive thank you to all the residents and organisations across the city who contributed to this wonderful achievement.

“We will continue to ensure York’s rich cultural offer continues to flourish and benefit communities across the city.”

He said the Liberal Democrats - who currently lead the council in coalition with the Green Party - have been championing the city's culture with investment in the new Community Stadium, residents' festivals, libraries and creative industries.

Last week The Press revealed one of the city's most popular music venues could be under threat if a developer's plans to turn a neighbouring building into flats goes ahead.

In a statement, the owners of The Crescent Community Venue said: “We need to have a larger conversation around what developers are doing to York, and the impact they are having on its culture.

"This conversation has become even more urgent with the loss of The Falcon Tap, and shadows handing over Fibbers and ourselves."

On Thursday Cllr Jonny Crawshaw will call for live music venues and clubs to be better protected and for the creation of a York Music Venues Network to support the city's night-time economy.