YOUNG people in York can now access a new website that offers free emotional wellbeing support.

Teenagers between 11-18 in the Vale of York can use Kooth, a website offering free online counselling and emotional wellbeing support.

The website gives young people instant access to emotional and wellbeing advice and support whenever they need it.

It incorporates self-help articles and online tools such as a mood tracker, as well as professional online therapy and moderated peer-to-peer forums.

The Kooth service has been commissioned by the CCG’s local mental health provider Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust (TEWV), as part of its commitment to provide early mental health guidance and support through digital channels.

It provides a safe environment where young people can chat anonymously and in confidence with qualified counsellors, who are online from 12pm until 10 pm on weekdays and from 6pm until 10pm, on weekends.

Denise Nightingale, the CCG’s executive director for mental health and complex care, said: “I’m delighted that we are offering this service to local young people.

“A great feature of the service is that they can register on Kooth without having to provide personal details, providing a safe place for them to talk.”

The service is available at www.kooth.com