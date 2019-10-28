A UNIVERSITY in York has said that it is “looking into the circumstances” after it was reported that Hong Kong students were made to take down a display at a freshers' fair following complaints by several Chinese students.
The Times reported last week that University of York students from Hong Kong were told to take down a display which showed newspaper cuttings about the demonstrations in Hong Kong.
A university spokesman said: “We are aware of these reports about a freshers’ fair run by our student union and are looking into the circumstances.
“We believe universities should provide a platform where a variety of views can be debated and challenged, and we remain committed to creating a positive environment which is fair, welcoming and inclusive.
“If students have any concerns about material they see on campus we would encourage them to contact the university’s equality and diversity office.”