POLICE have released CCTV footage of a woman they would like to speak to after a woman was allegedly punched on a train travelling between York and Malton.
British Transport Police said the incident happened at 9.25 pm on October 5, on the TransPennine Express service from York to Scarborough.
It said: "A woman is reported to have punched the victim twice in the face after an argument.
"The suspect then left the train at Malton.
"The victim suffered minor injuries to her eye and nose.
"Officers believe the woman in the image may have information that could help their investigation."
Anyone who recognises her is asked to contact British Transport Police by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference number 604 of 05/10/19.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
