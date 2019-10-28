VOLUNTEER organisations have raised £3,000 to help people suffering with multiple sclerosis (MS).

The Lions Clubs’ of York and Selby came together over the summer to stage a day of entertainment in the auditorium at Queen Margaret’s School, Escrick, to raise money for York District Hospital.

The money will help set up induction events for hospital specialist nurses to help local people who have the disease, and their families, understand how they can move forward with their lives.

Families and friends enjoyed a children’s song and dance show, presented by Evolution Dance and Tread the Boards, which also featured entertainment from Barton Brass Band.

Lions Clubs President, Ken Sutcliffe, said: “We are absolutely delighted to help a deserving cause. It is what our group, and Lionism, is all about.”