A YORK-based college has held its first research conference at the National Centre for Early Music in the city.
The theme of the conference by the Northern College of Acupuncture was ‘Lifestyle Medicine – Promoting Sustainable Behaviour Change’.
Talks and discussions were held by leading medical professionals including Dr Angela Goyal – a GP specialising in dermatology, Dr Helen Lawal - TV personality and lead GP for lifestyle medicine and wellness at One Medical Group and Hugh MacPherson - professor for acupuncture research in the Department of Health Sciences, University of York.
The event welcomed more than 100 delegates from all over the country including GPs, acupuncturists, nutrition practitioners and a variety of lifestyle medicine practitioners, as well as the college’s own students and graduates.