A YORK hospice is asking for people to look a ‘twit’ in aid of the charity.
St Leonard’s Hospice, in Tadcaster Road, has launched its new ‘Look a Twit in a Festive Knit’ campaign, and is urging colleagues, friends, families and individuals to take part.
Hospice fundraiser, Annie Keogh, said: “Pick a day in December and wear a silly seasonal sweater, then either make a donation in aid of the hospice or take collections from customers or other colleagues, friends and family. Or nominate your resident ‘Scrooge’ – dare them to wear a festive knit for the day and raise sponsorship in aid of the hospice.”
The hospice will be sharing photos of participants throughout December on its social media platforms.
To take part in the Jolly Christmas Jumper Day, and for fundraising support, call Annie on 01904 777 767.