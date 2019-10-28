A SENIOR Old Bailey judge who has found a new career as an author has sat for the last time - at York Crown Court.

As a barrister Paul Worsley QC appeared for the prosecution in the cases of quadruple murderer Mark Hobson of Selby, and Wearside Jack, the man who impersonated the Yorkshire Ripper.

He also led the unsuccessful prosecution of Jackie Leeming and three other people charged with conspiracy to murder her husband Geoffrey Leeming of Haxby.

After becoming a circuit judge in 2006 and a senior circuit judge a year later, he presided over high profile trials at the Old Bailey in London for 10 years.

When he stood down as a full-time judge, he continued to sit from time to time at York Crown Court.

Next month, he will release his first adult book - the Postcard Murder about a real case in 1907.

He has already published a children’s book.

On Judge Worsley’s last sitting day, the resident judge of York Crown Court, Judge Sean Morris led the tributes in Courtroom One describing him as a “real inspiration to many”.

“Paul Worsley QC was one of the most formidable advocates on this circuit and wider, especially with juries,” he said.

“We wish you well and know you will have a long and happy retirement.”

Judge Simon Hickey, the other judge assigned to York, also joined in the tributes.

Judge Worsley was called to the Bar in 1970 and took silk to become a QC in 1990.

He first sat in judgement as an assistant recorder in 1984, rising to be a recorder in 1987.