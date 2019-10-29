A PRIMARY school which has not yet reached capacity for this academic year is inviting potential pupils and their parents to an open day.

Naburn Church of England (CE) Primary School, built in 1872, is a small school with an overall capacity of 83 pupils.

However, this year it has only enrolled 70 children, leaving 13 spaces across the years from reception to year 6.

Headteacher Brenda Christison believes that this is due to the size of the school and parents of potential pupils assuming the school will have already reached capacity.

Ms Christison, who has been at the school for three years, said: “As we are such a small school and our students come out with great results - many people seem to think we will be over subscribed every year.”

The primary school was named as one of the best in York by The Spectator magazine last week and currently has an 'outstanding' rating from Ofsted and SIAMS.

The school is asking parents of pupils who will be starting school next September to place Naburn on their preference list.

Ms Christison added: “We want to make the lovely little family we have at our school as big as possible.”

There are three classes which make up the school - Rowan Class, which is made up of reception and year one and two pupils, Willow Class made up of years three and four pupils and Oak Class for years five and six.

There will be an open evening at Naburn on Wednesday, November 6 during which parents will be able to have a guided tour of the school to view the classrooms and other facilities as well as meeting the staff.

Applications for the open evening are welcome from anyone in North Yorkshire.

The school has a close relationship with Fulford School, resulting in the majority of Naburn students going on to study there as their secondary school.

For further information on the school, visit its website at: http://www.naburnschool.com/