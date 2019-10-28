THIS October half-term, Fenwick, York, is providing in-store activities to keep children entertained throughout the day.
One of the workshops will be Snazaroo face painting, which will have a Halloween theme teaching parents how to face paint a Pumpkin, Zombie, Mummy or Vampire.
Other activities within the store include Aquabeads Make & Take, LEGO play tables and building activities, Magformers play tables, a ‘Create Your Own Wrestler’ competition and Our Generation word search competitions.
The activities will run until November 3 - when there will be a Halloween themed treasure hunt.