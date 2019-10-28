NIGEL Adams MP has welcomed an announcement by the transport secretary Grant Shapps of rail projects that will benefit York and the Selby district.

Mr Adams, Conservative MP for Selby and Ainsty, said the projects will improve services for commuters and cut journey times for freight.

Mr Shapps confirmed that commuters in Selby and Ainsty were to benefit while giving evidence to the Transport Select Committee in Parliament.

For the first time, the transport secretary announced that Leeds Railway Station’s capacity will be increased under the Conservatives’ plans, transforming local rail services by enabling more trains to be run to and from Leeds and preventing delays when platforms are full.

Mr Shapps also confirmed the Conservative commitment to upgrade the Transpennine routes. He said this will enable more commuter services to be run to York and Leeds from Selby and other stations in the Selby district. The upgrade will also improve services to Manchester, Liverpool and to Hull, he said.

Another project that is set to benefit the Selby district is the re-opening of the Skipton to Colne line which will enable freight to be brought from Liverpool to the district. Potentially one company to benefit from this will be Drax Power, Mr Adams said.

He said: “I am delighted that the Conservatives are prioritising three projects which will benefit Selby and Ainsty as part of our plans to upgrade the nation's railways. This will transform rail services for local people and make a real difference to the services between Leeds, York and Selby.

“These improvements are in addition to the upgrade of Selby Railway Station for step free access and plans to upgrade the station precinct.

“Fast, reliable trains and stations that are comfortable and welcoming are vital, not just for boosting local growth, but to making areas like ours attractive places to live and start a business. Support for this project will be welcomed around the constituency.”