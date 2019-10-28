A RECENT Press article reported on the efforts of Our Lady Queen of Martyrs RC Primary School encouraging children to walk to school.
The head teacher is however clearly unaware of the twice daily blighting of the Hamilton Drive/ Harlow Road area by many parents who persistently park all over pavements, on double yellow lines, block the roads, and sit in cars with engines running.
I do hope that she succeeds in her very important campaign to get more parents out of their cars to help both their family’s health and the local environment.
June Hutt,
Temple Road,