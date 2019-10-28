‘CRACKDOWN on drug dealers’ (The Press, October 21) - this headline reported action in York and North Yorkshire, as a national police operation took place one week in October. Fifty UK drug delivery county lines were targeted, 700 arrests made, £400,000 of drugs confiscated, and 292 children involved in drug trafficking were taken into safeguarding.

Home Office figures report 2000 county lines in the UK. The police operation had sufficient resources and personnel to ‘crackdown’ on 2.5 per cent of the drug trafficking lines.