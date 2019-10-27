HUNDREDS of York residents enjoyed a free visit to Clifford's Tower to give their views on a proposed multi-million pound revamp.

English Heritage gave local people free admission on Sunday - as well as the previous Sunday - to encourage them to take part in a public consultation on its proposals for the historic building.

The plans, which were unveiled earlier this month, include four possible options for changes to the steep flight of steps up the side of the mound to make it easier for visitors to climb up to the tower. These include new handrails, new resting points and, in two of the options, a new metal staircase.

The scheme also proposes the creation of new walkways and roof decking inside the tower building but controversial proposals for a visitor centre at the base of the mound, which it abandoned last year in the face of a concerted campaign of opposition, are not in the scheme.

Instead, EH proposes an electric, three-wheeled vehicle, offering guidebooks and tickets to visitors, which would be parked on the pavement near the base each day. A major restoration of the building is also on the way.

Residents spoken to by The Press on Sunday gave a cautious welcome to the proposals.

Mark and Erin Sims, of Rawcliffe, who said they had lived in York for 12 years and were paying their first visit to the tower, said they felt the information van was 'unobtrusive' and they had seen similar vehicles on visits to National Trust properties.

They thought all four options for the staircase were acceptable, but perhaps had a slight preference for kept the existing flight of stone steps, although they felt the metal staircase might be easier to negotiate by older people or people with reduced mobility.

Mark said he liked the walkways, but had reservations about the decking that would be built at the top of the tower.

Alan Dalby, from near York, said he was 76 and it was the first time he had ever been up the tower, and he had decided to come along after reading about it in the paper. He welcomed any proposals to restore the tower.

Steve Jones, from York, said: "It all looks pretty good to me. I'm pleased they got rid of the plan for the visitor centre."

An English Heritage spokesman said residents could still give their views online until December 6 by going to www.english-heritage.org.uk/cliffordsrevealed. He said all views would be taken into consideration prior to the submission of a planning application next year.