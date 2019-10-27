THE body of a man was recovered from York's River Ouse yesterday, police have confirmed this evening.
North Yorkshire Police said the force received a call at 9.30am reporting a body in the river close to Lendal Bridge.
"Emergency services attended and the body of a man was recovered from the water," said a spokesman.
"Sadly the man was pronounced dead at the scene.There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances."
He said the deceased man had not yet been formally identified, and added that Museum Street - and the bridge - was closed for just under one hour to allow the body to be removed.
The Press has reported previously how rescue boats were called out after the ambulance service received a report of a person in the water.
The bridge was closed while fire, police and ambulance services attended the incident, along with York Rescue Boat, but it re-opened at just before 10.30am.
Comments are closed on this article.