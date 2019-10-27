TWO shops are set to open next month in premises in York's Stonegate which have been lying empty since earlier this year.

Berry’s Jewellers, which already has a shop in the street, is finally set to open a second branch in the former Crabtree and Evelyn upmarket beauty and giftware shop, which shut in February.

Meanwhile, outdoor and travel clothing store Rohan will relocate from different premises in the street into the building occupied by fashion store Whistles until April.

Rohan said in September, when applying for planning permission to relocate, that it proposed to occupy the ground floor sections of the building for retail purposes and the upper floors for storage and staff facilities.

Berry's originally hoped it would open its second shop by July but work has been delayed. A member of staff said yesterday it would open sometime in November.

Along with the ground floor showroom, the new Berry’s boutique will also have a VIP room upstairs with views over St Helen’s Square.

Managing director Simon Walton said in the spring that Berry's had been looking for another location in York for a couple of years and 'jumped at the chance' when the former Crabtree and Evelyn building became available.

He said:“It’s a wonderful site and we are delighted to own such a prestigious location.

“We believe with the opening of another Berry’s shop, every major watch brand is now available in one street in the wonderful city of York.

“It remains one of the main tourist destinations in the UK and we have built up a loyal local clientele over many years.”

The re-occupation of the two empty premises will come as a slight boost to Stonegate following news last week that jewellery shop Links of London, situated on the corner of the street with Low Petergate, is to close down after the business went into administration.