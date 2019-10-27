ONE of York’s biggest bonfires and firework displays - scheduled for next weekend - has been cancelled.

The annual Guy Fawkes charity event has been held since 2014 at Rawcliffe Country Park, attracting crowds of several thousand spectators every year.

It is organised by North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and has raised tens of thousands of pounds for the Fire Fighters Charity.

Next weekend's event was set to have been the 'biggest bonfire and firework display yet,' according to a sign outside York fire station in Kent Street, and was to have included a laser show, live music, fun fair rides and refreshments.

But the sign also states that the event has been cancelled 'due to ground conditions' - thought to be a reference to the impact of the heavy rain which has fallen in York during the autumn so far.

The cancellation will come as a disappointment to many people, such as nearby resident Natalie Hoyland, who said last year that she came to it every year, adding: "It's well organised, you know you are in safe hands with the firefighters, what more could you want?"

It also appears to leave the city of Guy Fawkes birthplace with precious few major public fireworks displays and bonfires to commemorate the 'gunpowder, treason and plot' of 1605.

