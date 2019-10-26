CLIMATE change protesters have this evening taken part in a twilight procession through York's Askham Bog to highlight the risk of losing biodiversity in one of the North's most ecologically important sites.

The parade, which culminated in a lantern display, was the latest direct action to be taken by Extinction Rebellion York, a regional branch of the international movement which uses non-violent civil disobedience in the face of an unprecedented global climate emergency.

It has previously taken action in the city centre, such as staging 'die-ins' on the floors of banks and fashion stores such as Primark to highlight the role of banks and fast fashion in creating carbon and worsening climate change.

But this evening's protest focussed on a site on the city's outskirts which is at the centre of a massive planning wrangle over proposals to build about 500 homes on land nearby.

Developer Barwood Land is behind the scheme for the site off Moor Lane, Woodthorpe.

Its planning application was unanimously rejected by City of York Council’s planning committee in July but the developer has appealed against the decision, and the matter is to go to a three public inquiry next month.

Barwood has claimed the housing development would “offer protection to Askham Bog for future generations” and help address York’s housing crisis, but thousands have opposed it, and naturalist and broadcaster Sir David Attenborough recently made fresh calls for “all those who love the natural world” to help fight the plans, which he claimed put the bog under threat.

Extinction Rebellion York said efforts to protect the area led to the creation of the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust in 1946, and today the site was home to rare species and an abundance of wildlife that could no longer be found elsewhere, including water beetles, birdlife, and herbaceous plants.

Member and event organiser Catherine Heinemeyer said: "David Attenborough has called Askham Bog a 'cathedral of nature conservation'.

"We don't have many of these left in our urban areas and in many rural areas dominated by intensive agriculture.

"That's one of the key reasons why the planet is in the early stages of its sixth mass extinction."

She said XR York was seeking to join with other environmentalist groups and work together to protect and promote the rich biodiversity on the city's doorstep.

She added: "We need to make rewilding an urgent priority, and do everything we can to protect and extend existing areas of habitat for endangered species - not threaten them with development."