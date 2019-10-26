YORK is the UK’s most culturally vibrant city, according to the European Commission.

The city has been listed first in the UK for cultural vibrancy by the commission’s cultural and creative cities monitor, in the medium city category.

The monitor takes into account the number and variety of cultural venues in a city, as well as participation levels, the number of jobs held in the creative sectors and city governance.

The latest ranking’s put York 7th in the list of cities, in the EU, with 100,000 – 250,000 inhabitants, ranking York above cities such as Bruges, Granada and Maastricht for cultural vibrancy.

The listing has been hailed by Cllr Darryl Smalley, Liberal Democrat executive member for culture, leisure and communities at City of York Council, who said: “York is home to so many extraordinary and creative people, all of whom make this city such a vibrant place for culture and creativity, and I would like to give a massive thank you to all the residents and organisations across the city who contributed to this wonderful achievement!”

“We will continue to ensure York’s rich cultural offer continues to flourish and benefit communities across the city.”

He said the Liberal Democrats had continued to champion York’s rich and vibrant cultural offer, with investment secured in the city's libraries, the Community Stadium, Residents Festivals and creative industries.