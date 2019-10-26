PASSENGERS on LNER trains on the London to York route have been suffering disrupted journeys today because of a shortage of train drivers.

The York-based train operator has cancelled a series of trains on the East Coast Mainline this morning.

Longer journeys than normal were already expected this weekend because of engineering work between Peterborough and Doncaster but LNER is understood to have then found it did not have sufficient drivers trained on the diversionary route.

Angry passengers took to Twitter to vent their frustration.

One tweeted: "You are cancelling loads of services because you have not planned for this by training up drivers to work the diversion. Nor have you managed to get ticket acceptance on reasonable alternative routes. To me that is poor service, not good service."

Another tweeted: "So when did you find out that you didn't have enough trained drivers? This morning? Someone needs to man up and take responsibility for this fiasco. Disgraceful."

A third tweeted: "The issue is your incompetence at not having enough drivers trained on that route then?"

LNER tweeted that 'due to a shortage of train drivers', the the 08:57 KingsCross to Aberdeen would start from Doncaster at 11:30, and customers from KingsCross should travel with Great Northern to Peterborough, where a replacement coach would connect to Doncaster.

It made the same tweet about the 10.00 from Kings Cross to Edinburgh.

It apologised to passengers for any inconvenience they were suffering.