A FLOOD alert has been issued for the River Foss catchment upstream of York following the heavy rain - and the Foss Barrier is set to be deployed later today.

The Environment Agency says levels in the Foss have risen as a result of heavy rainfall overnight and this morning.

"Consequently, flooding of roads and farmland is possible from later this morning," it said.

"Areas most at risk are low lying land and roads. Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.

"Further rainfall is forecast this morning and clearing in the afternoon. We expect river levels to rise until later in the afternoon."

The agency said it was closely monitoring the situation and incident response staff were checking defences.

It added that the Foss Barrier, which is situated at the river's confluence with the River Ouse and helps to prevent flooding of properties alongside the Foss, was expected to be in operation from approximately 1.30pm today.

The rain is finally expected to stop early this afternoon, after falling constantly for about 24 hours.

Tomorrow is set to see dramatically different weather in York and North Yorkshire, with long sunny periods.