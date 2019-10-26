RESCUE boats were called out to York's Lendal Bridge today after a report of a person in the River Ouse.
The bridge was closed for about half an hour while fire, police and ambulance services attended the incident, along with York Rescue Boat, but it re-opened at just before 10.30am.
A Yorkshire Ambulance Service spokeswoman said it was called at 9.29am to a report of a person in the water, but she could not comment further.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said its crews went to the scene, including the rescue boat, but could not give any details at this stage.
North Yorkshire Police tweeted that it had been dealing with an incident near bridge, and it apologised for any inconvenience caused whilst it carried out an investigation, but it declined to disclose the nature of the incident.
A York Rescue Boat spokeswoman said its team was called out to assist by the police and fire services at 9.35am but was called down as it arrived on the scene.
More to follow.