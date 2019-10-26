POLICE searching for a train passenger who spat in the face of an officer at York railway station, hitting him in the eye,have arrested a man.
British Transport Police launched a search earlier this week for the 31-year-old man from Batley, who was found guilty of being drunk and disorderly and assaulting an emergency worker by York Magistrates and was due to appear for sentencing on Tuesday, but failed to appear.
They said he was part of a group acting drunkenly on board a train from Huddersfield on Friday last week. He ignored warnings about his behaviour and continued to shout and swear and was arrested, and then spat at a BTP officer.
Sergeant James Finch said: “There are few things more disgusting than being spat at on duty. It’s completely repulsive behaviour, reserved for offenders either completely ignorant of the consequences or who have no respect for themselves or other people."
BTP has now tweeted that officers arrested a man in Huddersfield yesterday evening and he was due to appear in court today.
