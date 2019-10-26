FIRE crews have released a woman who was trapped in her car after it went into a ditch in a village near York.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said crews from York and Acomb went to the single vehicle accident in Main Street, Wheldrake at 8.20pm last night.
A spokesman said a woman in her 60s was trapped in the car by bushes surrounding it, which prevented her opening the door.
He said the firefighters released the casualty from the vehicle using small tools and handed her over to paramedics for a precautionary check-up.
