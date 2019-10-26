FIREFIGHTERS and Environment Agency officials have battled through the night to prevent homes being flooded after a culvert became blocked during heavy rain in North Yorkshire.
The incident started at just after 10pm last night in South Milford, south of Tadcaster, when crews from Tadcaster and Selby responded to reports of a property being flooded by water running off a nearby field.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said crews worked alongside the highways department and the Environment Agency to pump the water away from the house and other nearby properties after a culvert became blocked.
Station Manager Tony Walker tweeted at about 6am: "Job done, crews now left the scene, incident now in hands of Environment Agency. The crews have worked hard through the night to prevent properties flooding in the village of South Milford. White Cote Lane to remain closed for most of the day."
As rain continues this morning in York and North Yorkshire, the fire service has urged motorists to remember that if a road is flooded and they don’t know how deep the water is, they should turn around and find a different route,adding: "Don’t risk driving through it."
Forecasters expect further heavy rain throughout the morning, which should die out during the early afternoon.
Tomorrow should be a complete contrast, with long sunny periods.