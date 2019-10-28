A NEW bookshop was due to open today in York city centre - specialising in gay and lesbian, sci fi and fantasy literature.

The Portal book shop is based in the former Ernest Roy Electrical shop in Patrick Pool, near Shambles Market.

That shop, which sold small electrical items for 62 years, closed down earlier this year after no one came forward to buy it as a going concern following the retirement of proprietor Ken Devey.

The new bookshop is being opened by Lali Hewitson, who says it is York’s only current LGBTQIA - lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning, intersex, and asexual or allied - bookshop but not the city’s first, as there had previously been a lesbian bookshop in the Gillygate area.

Lali said they had taken on a six month lease for the premises, after which they would take stock and might move on to another location.

A ‘soft opening’ today would be followed by an official opening party on Thursday - Hallowe’en - running into the evening.

Lali, 31, who said they were ‘queer non-binary,’ said they had long wanted to open a bookshop and had gained valuable experience of the book trade by working first as a volunteer at an Oxfam charity book shop in Micklegate and then working for a year at Waterstones in Coney Street.

They started the business off by running a Portal book stall at Knavesmire during the York Pride event in the summer, sheltering under a gazebo in terrible weather.

They now planned to go to Pride and Comicon events at other cities across the country, while ensuring the shop back in York remained staffed and open, and it would also host small scale events and book clubs at the shop, with others possibly held in local cafes.

Lali said the shop was receiving great support and interest from York’s LGBTQIA community, and many friends had helped them as they prepared to open it. “Everyone has been amazing,” Lali said.

The Portal shop would stock both new and second hand books, and locally published books and poetry, and would have a room upstairs where people could go and have a read in comfortable chairs.