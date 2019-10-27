AN insurance expert is urging North Yorkshire homeowners to embrace the latest technology to protect their properties, as police figures reveal more than 2,000 homes in the region were burgled in the past year.
Gerard Salvin, of Yorkshire-based high net worth insurance broker, Lycetts, recommends that residents think smart and step up their security in the wake of the latest Crime Survey for England and Wales figures.
The data, published by the Office of National Statistics on October 17, reveals that North Yorkshire has been hit with 2,451 burglaries in the last year.
He added that new technology, such as home networks, can be used to bolster security and help deter would-be burglars – but warned that used in the wrong way, the tech could make homeowners targets.
“Smart home security systems, which allow you to be connected to your home 24/7 at the touch of a button, can help fortify a home and give you peace of mind,” he said.
“The Internet has made it easier to set up a smart home, in which you can remotely control and monitor your home using your smartphone.”
