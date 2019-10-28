A WOMAN who personally urged two Health Secretaries to help save her and other cystic fibrosis sufferers is overjoyed after new drugs were finally made available on the NHS.

Lynsey Beswick, 36, of Wheldrake, says she can finally look forward to the future, following the decision by NHS England to make Orkambi and Symkevi available to thousands of patients.

“I am absolutely thrilled and excited,” said Lynsey, who met former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt last year and current incumbent Matt Hancock this year as part of a campaign by the Cystic Fibrosis Trust for the treatments to be available.

“After four years of campaigning for these drugs to be available, I am really happy, not just for me but also for other young people with CF who will benefit from this now and in the future.”

She said she told the Ministers how the deteriorating condition was threatening her life, leaving her constantly breathless, with coughing fits, weight loss and CF-related diabetes.

She said she had been looking to draw up a funeral plan and medics had been considering a lung transplant but about three months ago she had been made a special case and given Orkambi on compassionate grounds.

She reacted badly to it and was then given Symkevi, and found she could tolerate it, and now her condition has stabilised.

“I’ve been able to go 14 weeks without the need for intravenous antibiotics, and have stopped taking insulin for diabetes and I am looking forward to the future.”

Lynsey told The Press last year how she feared she might die before she could get access to the drug, adding: “Whilst my friends are settling down, getting married and starting families, I am essentially facing end of life. That is really difficult knowing there is a drug that could help.”

She has now thanked her MP, York Outer’s Julian Sturdy, for his "fantastic" support and advocacy in the campaign at Westminster, and said York Central MP Rachael Maskell had given her support as well.

Mr Sturdy said he "warmly welcomed" the announcement, which followed an agreement between NHS England and manufacturer Vertex after long negotiations.

He said he had campaigned on behalf of a number of local residents who were either patients or family of patients.

For example, he had written to the Health Secretary, requesting that he ask NICE (The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence) - the body responsible for recommending drugs for use in the health service - to bring forward its scheduled review on an initial decision not to recommend the drugs for use on the NHS.

“Today’s news will be a huge relief for cystic fibrosis patients after a long and uncertain wait for access to this amazing medicine,” he added.

Trust chief executive David Ramsden said 4,387 people in England would benefit from the drugs, adding: “This is a very special day and I want to thank people with cystic fibrosis, their families and everyone who has been part of this campaign for their persistence and determination to keep on fighting.”