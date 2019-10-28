A SELBY man is facing a lengthy prison sentence after he admitted carrying out a campaign of arson and vandalism against a restaurant in the town.

Firefighters were called out twice in a month to Market Lane Tea Rooms in Selby town centre.

They had to put out two fires started late at night by Christopher Steven Millar. He also tried to break into the premises on a different occasion so he could vandalise it

When he appeared before York Crown Court he admitted arson being reckless as to whether lives were put at risk at the café on April 7.

He also pleaded guilty to starting a second fire at the same premises on April 21.

He admitted damaging a window at the tea rooms on July 14 and attempting to burgle the tea rooms with the intention of committing criminal damage there, also on July 14.

The 26-year-old, of Carr Street, Selby, was remanded in custody while psychiatric and probation reports are prepared on him.

“The likelihood is it will be a lengthy sentence for offences like these,” Judge Simon Hickey told him.

Millar appeared in court via a video link from Hull Prison

He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced at the same court on November 29.