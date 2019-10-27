PLANS to put £4.4m towards expanding a York secondary school have been given the green light.

Senior councillors approved the funding for a new block to be built at Archbishop Holgate's School - to help meet rising pupil numbers.

The new three-storey building would include a library and classrooms - and could be ready before the start of the next academic year.

Mark Ellis, City of York Council's head of school services, said: "First of all it will be there quickly - hopefully for the new academic year in September. The building itself will be sustainable and it will enhance the school's facilities."

And Maxine Squire, assistant director of education, added: "The children will learn a lot from the way the building is being constructed."

Under the proposals areas of the existing school building will also be refurbished and the sports changing rooms could also get upgraded.

The move means the school can increase the number of pupils in each year group - from 240 to 300.

Cllr Ian Cuthbertson welcomed the plans, saying: "It's also very important to note that work being done here will not impact on the green space that's currently available to the school.

"This work is necessary. It's important that we support our schools in terms of pupil numbers."

If planning approval is granted, work could start as early as March.