CITY of York Council should call on the Government to hold another vote on Brexit - with an option to remain in the EU - according to Liberal Democrat councillors.
The Lib Dems - who lead the council alongside the Green Party - will put forward a motion at a council meeting on Thursday, saying Brexit will have "adverse consequences for York and its citizens".
And they will call on the leaders of all political groups in the city to sign a letter to the Government, lobbying for another referendum.
Cllr Paula Widdowson said: “Despite support from Conservative MPs and some Labour MPs, the current Brexit deal will have serious implications for the UK and for York, and without any economic impact assessment published by the Government on the current deal, some research indicates that Boris Johnson’s deal will reduce UK GDP, per capita, by up to seven per cent over the next 10 years.
"Instead, the Government should be focussing on real priorities for the country, such as addressing the climate emergency.”
The Lib Dems will also thank campaign group York for Europe at the full council meeting. And Cllr Widdowson said they will continue working to prepare for Brexit.