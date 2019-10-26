A POPULAR art show has returned to York this weekend.

Art and York 2019 is an opportunity for collectors, buyers and art lovers to meet artists and buy unique works of art at York Racecourse.

The event - which is run by Victoria Robinson and Emily Stubbs - is in its 13th year and will welcome more than 120 artists throughout the weekend.

The show also includes installations, interactive areas, demonstrations, workshops and much more.

Works of art are on sale costing from £10 to more than £10,000, and visitors are also welcome to browse and soak up the creative atmosphere at the event, which the organisers say “has something for everyone”.

Each year, 12 emerging artists are also included in the event, who have won a place on a six month mentoring and supporting scheme.

Emily said: “We aim to be one of the very best places to buy art and contemporary craft in the North.”

For details, visit www.artand.co.uk.