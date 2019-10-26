A PAEDOPHILE whose years of abuse included taking a photo of himself sexually assaulting a schoolgirl has been jailed for more than 13 years.

The girl ended the abuse by telling her teachers what Philip Ridsdale was doing, said Soheil Khan, prosecuting.

“She was upset and tears were forming in her eyes,” said the barrister.

Police arrested Ridsdale and found sexual photos of the girl he had taken, including him sexually assaulting her.

Released under investigation Ridsdale, 54, went on the run for months.

But police put out a wanted appeal and he was found and re-arrested.

Today, he is starting a prison sentence of 13 and a half years plus a year’s extra prison licence as an offender of particular concern, and is on the sex offenders’ register for life.

He will also be banned from contacting any underage girl among other conditions on a lifelong sexual harm prevention order and is barred from working with children or vulnerable people.

Judge Simon Hickey told Ridsdale at York Crown Court: “You cannot see the harm.

“This girl was being assaulted in a painful way. There was certainly grooming behaviour.”

On the day he was due to stand trial and while witnesses waited at court to give evidence, Ridsdale, of Bootham Crescent, York, pleaded guilty to two charges of sexually assaulting the girl and one of having extreme pornography.

He had earlier admitted three charges of voyeurism and one of making an indecent photograph of a child.

Five other sexual charges were left on file which means they will appear on his police record, but not as convictions.

His barrister Taryn Turner said: “He candidly accepts he has ruined his life.”

She said he was remorseful.

Mrs Turner handed in a medical report and said Ridsdale suffered from alcohol dependency, a panic disorder and sleep apnea.

“He is a man struggling with drink, struggling with anxiety and depression,” she said.

“He was capable of holding down a responsible job.”

An NSPCC spokesperson, reacting to the sentence yesterday, said: “Ridsdale’s repulsive campaign of abuse against this vulnerable young girl was utterly appalling.

“She will have suffered unimaginable mental and emotional anguish as well as physical attacks, and her bravery in speaking out against this vile man cannot be understated.

“The NSPCC’s Speak Out Stay Safe service runs at primary schools around the country, including York, and sees volunteers deliver special educational assemblies to ensure children are able to identify different types of abuse, and understand how they can report it to a trusted adult.”