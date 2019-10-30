WORKSHOPS, training sessions and other events taking place during York Business Week are booking up quickly.

Delivered by Make It York, the week shines a light on businesses in York and stages events to help them grow, learn new skills and develop their workforce.

Cllr Andrew Waller, executive member for economy and strategic planning, said: “York Business Week is a great opportunity to encourage and inspire more businesses to grow. The council is supporting the week by hosting a number of free events to help businesses, ranging from what council services we have to offer businesses, to workshops on skills and training. We encourage all businesses from York and beyond to sign up as they’re booking up fast.”

Kicking off on Monday, November 11, the week features a full programme, including:

York Business Conference, showcasing York’s strengths, encouraging growth and stimulating partnership working.

Skilled York: Grow your business - an interactive seminar sharing businesses’ experiences of innovation and highlighting skills support

Just Say Y.E.P (Young Entrepreneurial Prospects) for young adults interested in starting a business, providing an insight into entrepreneurialism and why York is a great place to start a business.

Your Business, Your Way hears from seven women running successful businesses.

The Different Faces of Small Businesses explores running a small business, with expert support on marketing, funding, apprenticeships and cybersecurity.

Mental Health First Aid highlights mental health awareness and funding support to train staff.

SEO: How to use it to grow your business

Skills, Networking and Celebration invites employers to share experiences, information and advice around skills development.

York Top 100: Showcasing York’s Top 100 Businesses (invitation only)

The Future of Cities explores the future of cities and what this means for York. Topics include innovation, the knowledge economy and the impact of consumer behaviour on how people interact with places. Delegates will hear about the council’s ambition for York.

York: Sustainable Place and Property explores how employers such as Nestle and Hiscox are investing in sustainability, showcasse work to build zero-carbon homes in York and bio-based innovation in Yorkshire.

Meet the Funder Networking, with business funders and support provider

Creating and Managing High Performing Teams, with Michelle Mook, Pro Development, explores the characteristics that make a high-performing team

Company Open Days, going behind the scenes of York College, Hiscox, National STEM Learning Centre, Netsells, York City FC and Nestlé.

For booking details or to find out more visit www.yorkbusinessweek.co.uk