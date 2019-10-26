COUNCIL chiefs are calling on the Government to invest in the East Coast Mainline - to improve reliability and bring an economic boost to York and the region.

The Consortium of East Coast Mainline Authorities (ECMA) has written to the UK and Scottish governments to ask for investment - with deputy leader of the City of York Council, Cllr Andy D’Agorne, calling the move “vital for York’s network routes”.

Research conducted on behalf of ECMA identified more than £60 million of economic benefits per year through punctuality and reliability improvements on the line.

Cllr D’Agorne, the council's executive member for transport, said: “York’s rail connectivity is a key asset to the city’s residents, businesses and provides a world-class transport hub which contributes significantly to our city’s economy. The ability to visit and do business with cities like London or Edinburgh in a day is a substantial benefit to the region which relies on this infrastructure being fit for purpose.

“It is vital that this much needed sustainable transport network is given the care and investment it deserves to serve the populations up and down the country for years to come.”

In June 2018, the Government announced £780 million of investment for the East Coast Main Line which is set to reduce journey times on key flows and provide new direct links to some cities and towns.

However, the majority of the work will be completed by 2021, with no current plans for further improvements.

ECMA members are now calling on the government to identify additional funding to help tackle issues of capacity and resilience on the line, with Network Rail indicating that it can undertake further work to improve the East Coast Main Line from 2021, if it can secure additional funding.

Cllr Keith Aspden, leader of City of York Council and chair of ECMA, said: “The line is vulnerable to major disruptions which is why we are calling on the UK and Scottish governments to secure additional funding for Network Rail. Investment in the East Coast Main Line will deliver economic benefits across the north, and for York, meaning customers benefit."