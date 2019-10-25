THREE people - including a 76-year-old woman - have been accused of preventing the lawful and decent burial of a dead body in a North Yorkshire town.
North Yorkshire Police said the three were to appear in court, charged with preventing the lawful and decent burial of a dead body following the death of Rina Yasutake in Helmsley.
A spokesperson said Rina's body was found at a house in Bondgate, Helmsley, on September 25 2018.
They said the three accused were two women, aged 76 and 52, and a man aged 47, adding: "They are due to appear at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday 28 October 2019."
Comments are closed on this article.