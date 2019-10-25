EDUCATION specialists from York are jetting off on a trade mission to South East Asia later this month.

Helen Coupland-Smith and Carlo Mencattelli have been invited to join a group of 20 businesses on a visit to Bangkok, in Thailand, and Jakarta, Indonesia,

The duo are directors with Time2Resources Ltd, and hope to replicate their established UK business model in new markets.

Their business, founded in 2008, delivers teacher training and student conferences, as well as a wide range of books and digital resources for use in the classroom and for students sitting international GCSEs, A Levels and vocational qualifications.

The visit is part of the Northern Powerhouse Trade Mission to SE Asia from Sunday, October 27.

The Northern Powerhouse looks to represent businesses across the North of England, a major part of which is boosting the economy through export-led initiatives.

Time2Resources, supported by the Department for International Trade (DIT), is looking to tap into these emerging markets.

Education is one of the UK’s most successful export markets and the business has been identified as an export champion, with success in similar markets including the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia.

Helen who was head of business and ICT in a large secondary school before establishing Time2Resources, said “We are excited by the range of opportunities that the region provides to build upon our success in British schools and colleges.

“We have a substantial and loyal following in the UK.

“Global education providers are demanding high-quality resources and we are well placed to meet this demand.”

She added: “We see South East Asia as a significant market within which to sell our products and believe that it is important to show that Northern businesses are fully equipped to cater for the needs of global markets.”

As part of the Trade Mission, Time2Resources will take part in a range of events organised by the British Chamber of Commerce in each market.

This will include one to one meetings with carefully selected organisations, education-specific round table discussions, network events and a reception hosted by the ambassador in Indonesia.