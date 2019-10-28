A FORMER York primary school teacher will take on his dream of a gruelling trek part-way up Mount Everest this week.
Chris Ellis, a former teacher at Westfield Primary School, will fulfill a lifelong dream of a trek on Everest next week as he takes on the route to Base Camp.
Chris said: “There are obvious nerves and apprehension, but also definitely a lot of excitement. We will be stepping out into the unknown.”
Chris now works as a PE and sports coach for Total Sports Limited and holds classes at Westfield a few times a week.
Chris and his friend, Ritchie Burke, who he has known for over 20 years, will fly out on Thursday, to take on the challenge.