AN ENTREPRENEURIAL teenager is in talks with retailers and investors after launching a mobile payment app.

Yoyo Chang is a second year Management School student at the University of York whose app is set to be trialled across Nisa stores located on campus.

The 19-year old has helped develop KodyPay which is a mobile payment application that allows users to pay for goods via their mobile phone, making it a quick and easy process.

Yoyo says the platform will save shoppers time, money and ultimately reduce environmental impact by reducing the need for hardware.

The app has attracted interest from a food retailer and a technology company with talks on going about a potential partnership.

Santander Universities has also recognised KodyPay as one of the top 150 university start-ups and shortlisted the project for an entrepreneurship award.

Ahead of a full launch next year, Yoyo is now looking for fellow students to test the app.

KodyPay will be offering 2,000 students a small sum of money each to spend at Nisa supermarkets on campus.

Students will need to download the app using their York email address but they won’t be asked for any bank details.

Yoyo said: “I came up with the idea while at sixth-form college and have developed it while at the University of York.

“I wouldn’t have been able to do this without the help and support of a lot of people, including the Enterprise team here at York and staff at the University’s Office of Philanthropic Partnerships and Alumni (OPPA) and Research and Enterprise.

“They really have been fantastic and have helped me turn my dream into a reality.”

He added: “The vision for KodyPay is about removing waste and complexity from the payment industry resulting in lower fees, reduced use of materials and a positive impact on the planet.”

Tom Coward, an enterprise development officer at the University of York, said: “This project is a really exciting student business idea that has been supported by the university.

“It provides a good opportunity for students to get some free shopping and demonstrates how the university’s commercial team are adopting innovative new solutions.

“Yoyo has benefitted from a range of business support that is open to all students and recent graduates.”