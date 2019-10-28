A NORTH Yorkshire-based bakery has raised more than £196,000 for three air ambulance charities, with each receiving in excess of £65,000.
Cooplands Bakery, which has its headquarters in Eastfield, near Scarborough, has been supporting the air ambulance service from 2015. The three charities in Yorkshire, Lincolnshire and County Durham help to save lives across the region and all rely on the generosity of individuals and organisations to operate.
Cooplands marketing manager Jade Normington said: “We’re so happy to have raised this much money for such incredible and impactful charities and we’d like to thank our customers for all their generous donations. The air ambulance service is a real lifeline in the regions we operate in and we really appreciate all the hard work they do to ensure we are safe.”
Last year the Yorkshire Air Ambulance attended 1,858 incidents and carried 416 patients to hospital for emergency treatment.
Rob Scott, Yorkshire Air Ambulance East Yorkshire community fundraiser, commented: “We would like to say a huge thank you to Cooplands Bakery for their continued support over the last four years and for raising such an incredible amount of money for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
“The money raised will help tremendously towards the vital funding of our service and enable us to continue saving lives across Yorkshire.”