A NORTH Yorkshire-based bakery has raised more than £196,000 for three air ambulance charities, with each receiving in excess of £65,000.

Cooplands Bakery, which has its headquarters in Eastfield, near Scarborough, has been supporting the air ambulance service from 2015. The three charities in Yorkshire, Lincolnshire and County Durham help to save lives across the region and all rely on the generosity of individuals and organisations to operate.