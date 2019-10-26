APARTMENTS described as "micro flats" could be built on the former Bootham Park Hospital site.

City of York Council launched a consultation on plans for the future of the hospital site - despite not owning the land.

The proposals include plans for 147 homes, 52 apartments for key workers like hospital and school staff, a new care home, a children's nursery and a multi-storey car park.

A councillor questioned why the key worker apartments are described as "micro flat dwellings" - and asked how small the flats are expected to be.

Cllr Rachel Melly, speaking at a meeting of the health and adult social care committee, said it is "great" that the plans include homes for staff working in healthcare, education and other essential public sector roles.

She added: "The report says that they want to attract key workers to York, especially if they're working at the hospital.

"But it also says there will be 'micro flat dwellings' for key workers.

"What is a micro flat?

"That doesn't sound suitable for key workers with families, or who want a reasonable amount of personal space.

"Why would that attract key workers to York?"

Council scrutiny officer David McLean said "micro flat" is likely to be a specialist term for accommodation that is smaller than normal, adding: "On how that would attract key workers - potentially those who are single - but I'm just speculating.

"I think the report is a kind of kaleidoscope of options that could be there, it's not necessarily saying that that's what is going to be there."

The report said a public consultation found "broad support for more general affordable housing and the creation of homes for key workers and health staff".

And there could also be shared ownership homes built on the land.

The meeting heard that NHS Property Services are still putting the site on the market and that "there was some discussion around a buyer but that didn't come to fruition".