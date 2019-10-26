NHS Vale of York Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) is helping to facilitate a public forum to improve maternity services.

The York and District Maternity Voices Partnership (MVP), is made up of a group of women and their families, including maternity commissioners and healthcare professionals, who want to actively get involved by sharing their experiences, suggestions and ideas.

Paula Middlebrook, the newly appointed deputy chief nurse at the Vale of York CCG said: "It is essential to hear the personal experiences of those who use maternity services in York so we can work with them to co-design and improve services."

Through bi-monthly events and meetings, the MVP encourages people and independent organisations to get involved and feedback with both positives about maternity services and what needs to improve.

Emily Pickard, lay chair of the York and District MVP said: "We would like to see more people attending our meetings and events so they can share their experiences with us and meet other parents."

To sign up to receive the MVP newsletter and hear about upcoming events email: yorkdistrictMVP@gmail.com