A BANNED driver who drove at 40mph on the pavement as he tried to outrun police has been jailed.

Zac Anthony Weathers, 24, also forced traffic coming in the opposite direction to swerve, sped at 50 mph over speed bumps on 20 mph Lindsey Avenue, Acomb, and almost lost control when his Focus CMax fish-tailed, said Rob Galley, prosecuting.

When he stopped the car and fled on foot, he left the handbrake off and the car "crunched" into a police car as it slid 20 feet before stopping.

It was the third time he had been convicted of dangerous driving, and the fourth time he had been caught driving whilst disqualified, as well as other motoring convictions.

"You have a poor record for driving," said Judge Simon Hickey, as he jailed Weathers for 12 months, banned him from driving for 30 months and ordered him to take an extended driving test before driving alone again.

Weathers had put lives at risk by his actions, he said at York Crown Court.

Weathers, of Bramley Garth, Heworth, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

For him, Sean Smith said he had been suicidal at the time of the chase in April.

"He wasn't thinking straight, nothing was going right for him. He simply didn't care for his life," said the defence barrister.

Since then he had worked as a groundworker and was sorting out personal problems.

Mr Galley said police were watching the Focus when it was parked on Lowther Street, The Groves, on April 24 because it had not stopped for officers earlier.

Weathers got into the car with a passenger at 9.10pm and drove off up Haxby Road and shortly afterwards up Water End.

"As the vehicle got into Boroughbridge Road, to get past other traffic it mounted the pavement on the nearside and drove at 40mph over the footpath," said Mr Galley.

Weathers abandoned the car near a play area on Sowerby Road, Acomb, and escaped on foot, without putting the bandbrake on.

He was arrested some months later.