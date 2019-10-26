ENGINEERING students from York have created a new app to turn written words into sign language through an animated avatar.

Toby Green, Laura Silaja and Oliver Dolan, computer sciences undergraduates at the University of York, will be pitching their innovation on Monday for an Engineers in Business Competition (EIBC) award and a share of a £10,000 prize pot.

As the Sign Team, they are one of ten teams from UK universities short-listed to present their business ideas at the Champion of Champions Grand Final at the Royal Academy of Engineering.

Team leader Toby said: “The idea came to me instantly, but it was only when I discussed it with the rest of the team and they quickly saw the potential and were excited that I realised we were onto something important.

"The innovation will make a difference in society by eventually allowing any sign language “speaker” or person wanting to communicate with a sign language “speaker” to use a mobile device to do so. Not only will it improve communication, it will dramatically reduce the current costs of hiring interpreters.”

The awards ceremony will be attended by Lord Sainsbury of Turville, the patron of the EIBC.

One of the awards, the Peoples’ Prize will be determined by the number of public votes based on the finalists’ videos, viewed on the EIBC website.

The contest inspires engineers to gain business skill through their university enterprise competitions. They then harness their combined engineering and business skills to create innovations that can change people’s lives.

The Sign Team was a highly commended competitor in its university heat. Sign then entered the Grand Final and won a place in the final.

Toby believes it is important for engineering students to learn business innovation skills:

“If they have a good idea that has the potential to make a positive impact, we can develop it and create a business. Some of the best ideas in history, most people have never heard of because the inventors were not able to take their ideas any further.

“We learned very valuable things by competing in our university enterprise competition including how a company is formed, how it works in terms of finance, structure, intellectual property, advertising, marketing and leadership. We are very excited to be pitching our Sign language app at the Grand Final.”

The Dragons’ Den Style competition will see each pitch team present and answer questions from the judges.

The judges are looking for originality and viability of the idea; how the idea helps to solve a real problem in society; and the benefits to the target audience/customer.

In addition to the Gold, Silver and Bronze Awards, there will be two other prizes:

• Lord Sainsbury Prize – Lord Sainsbury will award this prize to the team he believes has created a business idea that will have a big impact in society

• Peoples’ Prize – the winner of this prize will be determined by the number of public votes based on the finalists’ videos which can be viewed on the EIBC website.